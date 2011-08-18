UPDATE 2-U.S., China military planes come inadvertently close over South China Sea
* Incident occurred in vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal (Adds China Defense Ministry comment)
WARSAW Aug 18 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron reported a 46-percent jump in net profit in the first half on Thursday, beating market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the utility to earn 678 million zlotys in the first six months of the year and 295 million zlotys in the second quarter. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Incident occurred in vicinity of the Scarborough Shoal (Adds China Defense Ministry comment)
(Adds Industrial Production Index table) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysia's industrial production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent. Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, el
LIMA, Feb 9 A Peruvian judge issued an international arrest warrant on Thursday for former president Alejandro Toledo and said he should spend up to 18 months in jail while prosecutors investigate him for allegedly taking $20 million in bribes from Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA.