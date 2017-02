KATOWICE, Poland Aug 24 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron upheld its plan to pay about 30 percent of annual earnings as dividends after it bought a local unit of Sweden's Vattenfall for 4.6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion), Chief Financial Officer Krzysztof Zawadzki said.

"There are no grounds to change our dividend policy, we want to pay 30 percent of consolidated net profit for dividend," Zawadzki said on Wednesday.

The utility paid 859 million zlotys in dividend from its 2010 earnings. ($1 = 2.887 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski)