WARSAW, March 19 Poland's No. 2 utility Tauron posted on Monday an expected 42 percent increase in its 2011 net profit on higher output and improved margins.

The power group said last year's net profit jumped to 1.2 billion zlotys, exactly matching forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)