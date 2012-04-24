KATOWICE, Poland, April 24 Poland's treasury ministry wants state-controlled utility Tauron to pay a dividend of 0.31 zlotys per share, or a total of 543 million zlotys, the ministry's representative said an annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday.
The company was seeking to pay 0.21 zlotys per share. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)
