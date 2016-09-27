* Power producer Tauron may consider share issue

* Prefers to cut investment and costs to rein in debt

* Hopes to swing to net profit this year, but market can change

* Watching renewable segment for potential write-downs

WARSAW, Sept 27 Poland's second-biggest power producer Tauron may still consider a share issue but only if it has shareholder backing, and prefers to cut investment and costs to keep debt under control, its chief financial officer said.

State-run Tauron had planned a share issue last year, but the idea was rejected by private shareholders.

It is the country's most indebted power group and in a strategy presentation in September said it would curb investment and freeze dividends to increase its EBITDA to 4 billion zlotys ($1 bln) in 2020 from 3.5 billion zlotys last year.

"We have discussed the share issue a lot. In the end, we agreed that our strategy should be based on realistic assumptions," CFO Marek Wadowski told Reuters. "We cannot link our financial stability regarding debt covenants to plans for a share issue, which could or could not take place."

After turning a net loss last year, Tauron reported an unexpected net profit for the first half of this year but has been hit by write-downs on the value of its assets this year and last year.

"We would like to have a net profit this year, but the market conditions might still change," Wadowski said.

A decision on a potential share issue will depend on market conditions and investors' interest.

"If such an option comes up and shareholders are interested in such a solution we may consider it," Wadowski said.

Tauron, like other state-run utilities, is building new coal-fired power stations and upgrading outdated ones as part of the government's pro-coal energy policy.

Wadowski declined to say whether the Polish energy ministry's plans to raise the nominal share value of state-run utilities, which obliges the companies to pay an extra income tax, will include Tauron.

As part of its strategy to reduce investment, Tauron said it has put on hold the construction of a gas-fuelled power plant in Lagisza, southern Poland.

"We do not rule out that we will go back to this project when the environment changes. Also a switch of the fuel from gas to coal is being analysed," Wadowski said.

Tauron's biggest investment, at around 6 billion zlotys, is a coal-fuelled 910 megawatt plant in Jaworzno, southern Poland, to be built in 2019.

Wadowski said that matching 2015 EBITDA of 3.5 billion zlotys this year would be difficult.

"When it comes to impairment, we are watching the renewable energy segment," he said. "It is difficult to say if we will have impairments in this year's results, but this is an area which draws our attention in this respect".

($1 = 3.8132 zlotys)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)