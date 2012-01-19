WARSAW Jan 19 Poland's second-largest
utility Tauron will spend a little more than $186
million to build an 82 megawatt windfarm in the northwest part
of the country, the company said on Thursday.
Spain's Iberdrola is the lead contractor for the
project expected to take 20 months, Tauron said in a statement.
The plant at Marszewo will be Tauron's third and largest wind
farm.
The utility bought a 30.75 MW wind farm at Lipniki last
September and in December acquired a 30 MW farm in Zagorze as
part of a broader deal to buy power distributor GZE from
Sweden's Vattenfall.
($1 = 3.3910 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason
Neely)