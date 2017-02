ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkey's Competition Authority approved the sale of 38 percent stake in airports operator TAV to France's Aeroports de Paris, TAV shareholder Akfen said in a statement on Friday.

ADP had announced in March it would buy a 38 percent stake in TAV Havalimanlari Holding for $874 million and said the deal would boost earnings from next year.

Akfen made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)