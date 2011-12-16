ISTANBUL Dec 16 Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding attracted bids from six groups including Paris airports operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP), Turkish newspaper Vatan said without giving a source.

The newpaper said two French groups, two German, one Malaysian and an investment fund were interested in TAV.

TAV declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

TAV shareholders Tepe Insaat and Akfen Holding said in September they will evaluate strategic options for their stakes in TAV. Akfen has a 26.12 percent stake, according to its web site. Tepe Insaat has 26.06 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Holmes)