ISTANBUL Aug 27 Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding aims to complete the purchase of the remaining 35 percent of its Havas ground handling services unit soon, Chief Executive Sani Sener told Reuters on Monday.

Sener said a possible initial public offering of the unit would depend on market conditions.

TAV said on Aug. 24 it had begun talks on buying the remaining stake of Havas with partners HSBC Holdings Plc and Turkey's Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi, which between them own 35 percent of Havas.

TAV Holding, part of TAV Group, runs 10 airports including in Tunisia, Macedonia and Georgia, as well as Turkey's biggest airport Istanbul Ataturk. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)