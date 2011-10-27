ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding posted a third-quarter net profit of 90.13 million lira ($51.2 million), up 81 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Sales in the same period were up almost 42 percent from a year earlier to 616.2 million lira, it said. ($1 = 1.760 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)