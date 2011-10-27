Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding posted a third-quarter net profit of 90.13 million lira ($51.2 million), up 81 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Sales in the same period were up almost 42 percent from a year earlier to 616.2 million lira, it said. ($1 = 1.760 Turkish lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.