ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding said on Friday its third quarter net profit rose 36 percent to 122.6 million lira ($68.56 million).

Net profit was 90.14 million lira in the same period of last year. Sales rose 24 percent to 764.5 million lira, TAV said in an income statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)