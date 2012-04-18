ISTANBUL, April 18 Turkey's TAV Construction has won a tender worth $800 million to design, build and operate an aircraft hangar facility at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility, which belongs to state-owned Saudi Arabia Airlines (Saudia), will consist of 11 hangar buildings, together with aircraft maintenance buildings as well as an administrative building, closed car park and aircraft parking aprons.

TAV Construction is owned by TAV Group and Akfen Holding , which has a 42 percent stake.

TAV Construction said it had won the tender with joint venture partner Al Rajhi Holding-Al Habtoor Leighton Joint Venture.

(Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)