UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL Aug 24 Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding posted a net profit of 84.75 million lira ($47 million) in the second quarter, quadrupling from a year earlier, its results statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange showed.
Sales in the second quarter climbed around 10 percent from a year earlier to 588 million lira. ($1 = 1.7935 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders