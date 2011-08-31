HONG KONG Aug 31 Mongolia's government plans to list state-owned Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi, which controls one of the world's largest untapped coking coal deposits, in Hong Kong, London and Ulan Bator, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.

The initial public offering in the three cities would take place if the government could "overcome technical and logistical hurdles", the newspaper said.

The Tavan Tolgoi deposit, in Mongolia's south Gobi region, has estimated reserves of 6 billion tonnes of coal, including the world's largest untapped deposit of coking coal used in steelmaking.

The IPO for Erdenes-TT, the state-owned company in charge of the eastern Tsankhi block of the Tavan Tolgoi project, has been in the works for months and could take place in early 2012.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), BNP Paribas SA and Macquarie Group Ltd have been short-listed to manage the IPO.

The western Tsankhi block holds about 1.2 billion tonnes of reserves, 65 percent of which is coking coal. It has an estimated production life of more than 30 years at 15 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)