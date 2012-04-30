* Eyes IPO in first quarter next year
* Still considering listing in Hong Kong, London, Ulan Bator
* Adds Barclays, Jefferies as bookrunners
(Adds details, background)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, April 30 Mongolian miner Erdenes Tavan
Tolgoi, which owns one of the world's largest coking coal
deposits, has pushed back plans for an international stock
market debut to early 2013, disappointing hopes it would boost
London's fortunes this year.
The state-owned group is planning to list 29 percent of the
firm in a float analysts say could raise about $3 billion.
Chief executive Baasangombo Enebish said on Monday a listing
in February or March next year was "more realistic" than 2012.
"Now we are set up to target our IPO in the first quarter
next year," Enebish told Reuters in an interview.
Earlier hopes were for a listing before Mongolian elections
in June, though that had already been pushed back to later in
2012.
Tavan Tolgoi is one of the largest share listings in the
pipeline for the London market, whose mining sector has seen a
drought of major new floats since the financial crisis - with
the notable exception of commodities trader Glencore
last year.
Enebish said Tavan Tolgoi, which cannot complete listing
plans until Mongolia's parliament passes a key securities law,
was waiting to determine the equity structure of the company
after shares were distributed to Mongolian citizens, who can
either keep them or sell them back to the state.
It is also hoping to advance core infrastructure projects
including rail, road routes and a coal handling and preparation
plant (CHPP) that should boost the value of coal it mines.
"Completion of these projects is very important for our
company's valuation. That is why we plan our IPO for next year,"
he said, adding that building work would start this year.
The Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit, in Mongolia's south Gobi
region, has estimated reserves of as much as 7.5 billion tonnes
of coal, including the world's largest untapped deposit of
coking coal used to make steel.
The delay to the listing will force the company to raise
"several hundred million" dollars to pay for the start of
infrastructure projects and other work that would otherwise have
been financed from IPO proceeds. Enebish said no decision had
been made, but options included a convertible bond.
The company is pressing ahead with plans for a three-way
listing in Hong Kong, London and Ulan Bator, potentially
simultaneously, Enebish said, dismissing concerns the Hong Kong
leg could be dropped over regulatory issues. The London leg
could be an issue of shares or global depositary receipts.
Only a handful of companies have listings in three cities,
given cost and practical considerations.
WESTERN UNCERTAINTY
Another factor behind the delay has been uncertainty around
the western block of the coal deposit, which Mongolia hopes will
be developed by foreign investors.
Last July, Mongolia said Chinese group Shenhua,
U.S.-based Peabody and a Russian-Mongolian consortium
headed by Russian Railways would be given rights to the project.
Japanese and South Korean bidders complained, leading the
government to say the decision was not final.
A senior executive at the mine said last week Mongolia might
choose to go it alone on the development of the western block
after struggling for years to find the right investors.
Enebish said that though Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi had the
capacity to develop both sides of the deposit, discussions
between the government and the companies were ongoing. He
declined to comment further.
"This investment negotiation started almost one year ago but
it is not finished. (That) does not mean it is stopped
completely, it is pending now," Enebish said. "From the company
valuation perspective it needs to be clarified before our IPO."
He also said the company had added Barclays and
Jefferies as bookrunners, bringing the total number of
investment banks working on its listing to six.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are joint
global coordinators for the issue, with BNP Paribas
and Macquarie bookrunners.
Tavan Tolgoi is aiming to produce 3-4 million tonnes of
coking coal this year, with output eventually rising to an
annual 20 million tonnes in four years.
While it now sells raw coking coal to Chinese offtakers like
state-owned Chalco, the new plant to produce higher value-added
washed coking coal is aimed at securing access to seaborne
markets beyond China, namely buyers in Japan and South Korea.
(Editing by David Cowell and Greg Mahlich)