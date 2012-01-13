* Hong Kong listing could take place after IPO-sources

* Tavan Tolgoi IPO likely in May-Erdenes executive (Adds details of the listing plans, underwriters)

By Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau

HONG KONG, Jan 13 Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the state-owned entity charged with developing the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia, has decided to drop for now Hong Kong as a venue for its up to $3 billion initial public offering, three sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Friday.

The company will seek an IPO in London and in Mongolia's capital of Ulan Bator, added the sources who could not speak publicly on the matter. The London listing would take place through global depositary receipts because of the speedier approval process, two sources said.

Erdenes-TT executives and bankers working on the deal met in Mongolia in the past days to discuss the plans, which still take into consideration a Hong Kong listing after the IPO.

B. Enebish, executive director at state-run Erdenes MGL, told Reuters the IPO would likely take place in May. The offering, initially planned for late 2011 or early 2012, was pushed back because of a turmoil in global financial markets and delays in securing parliamentary approval for the deal.

"We still intend to list in Hong Kong," Enebish said by phone from Ulan Bator.

Hong Kong does not currently allow companies domiciled in Mongolia to list in the Asian IPO hub, though Erdenes-TT can seek exemptions to list in the Chinese city.

The Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit in Mongolia's south Gobi region has estimated reserves of 7.5 billion tonnes of coal, including the world's largest untapped deposit of coking coal used to make steel.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie were hired to handle the listing. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)