HONG KONG Feb 23 Mongolia's government could postpone a planned IPO of up to $3 billion for Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi to October in a bid to secure approval to list the shares in Hong Kong, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed government official.

Erdenes-TT, as the state-owned entity charged with developing the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia is called, was still looking to launch an IPO in June when the country holds parliamentary elections, Dow Jones added.

The company had intended to go public in London, Mongolia's capital of Ulan Bator and Hong Kong. It decided to drop Hong Kong from the roster because the Chinese city does not accept Mongolia-domiciled companies as IPO candidates, three sources said in January.

Mark Dickens, head of listing at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), told Dow Jones the Hong Kong exchange was "keen to work with the Mongolian regulators to facilitate the listing of Mongolian issuers in Hong Kong."

B. Enebish, executive director at state-run Erdenes MGL, did not return calls by Reuters seeking comment on the potential IPO delay.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie were hired to handle the listing. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)