UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Grupo Tavex SA :
* Says reaches deal with Aurelius AG to sell its business in Europe for 20 million euros ($23 million)
* Operation includes operating assets in Europe and Morocco and excludes real estate assets in Spain
* Operation is expected to be completed in April
* Says Banco Santander's valuation report initially assumed a higher price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.