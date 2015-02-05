Feb 5 Grupo Tavex SA :

* Says reaches deal with Aurelius AG to sell its business in Europe for 20 million euros ($23 million)

* Operation includes operating assets in Europe and Morocco and excludes real estate assets in Spain

* Operation is expected to be completed in April

* Says Banco Santander's valuation report initially assumed a higher price