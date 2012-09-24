UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 24 Tawa PLC : * Dhas signed a Share Purchase Agreement to sell 100% of its shares in KX Reinsurance Company Limited ("KX Re") to Catalina Holdings Limited * total consideration to be received at completion will be a minimum of $28 million in cash
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts