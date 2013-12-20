(This accompanies story "The Great British tax giveaway"
Dec 20 Many big British firms examined by
Reuters pay dividends that far outweigh their UK tax payments.
Under the British system, this means shareholders receive more
in tax credits than they pay in corporate income tax.
Experts say tax credits start to become a tax subsidy when
the corporation tax bill falls to below 10 percent of the
dividend payment. In the most recent reporting period, the
combined tax charge for the 16 biggest UK dividend payers
investigated by Reuters was just 6 percent of the amount the
companies paid in dividends - so investors in most firms
received more in tax credit than they lost in corporate income
tax.
The table below lists the companies whose accounts Reuters
examined. For example, Diageo's corporate tax bill is just 3
percent of the total it paid out in dividends. This shows UK
private investors in the firm have received tax credits in
excess of their share of Diageo's UK tax bill.
By contrast, Tesco's corporate tax charge at 43 percent of
dividends shows its investors' tax credits did not outweigh
their share of the retailer's corporate income tax.
Anglo had a tax credit and BAT paid no tax, so in both cases
the dividend tax credit was higher than tax paid.
* Corporate tax and dividends paid by some UK blue chips in the
most recent financial year
(millions of pounds)
Company UK tax credit(tax Total Tax charge
charge is dividend as pct of
preceded by -) payout dividend*
Anglo 7.6 686 0
Aviva 34 557 0
BAT 0 2,604 0
BT -639 654 98
Cairn Energy 0 2,208 0
Diageo -31 1,086 3
GSK -185 3,608 5
HSBC -37.9 8,300 0
Imperial -6 1,124 1
Tobacco
Lloyds -117 - n/a
National Grid -289 1,494 19
Old Mutual -18 1,227 1
Reed Elsevier -73 523 14
Standard -70 1,272 6
Chartered
Tesco -507 1,182 43
Vodafone 0 4,985 0
* Percentage is zero where there is no tax paid, or a tax credit
