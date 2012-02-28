LONDON Feb 28 Britain's crackdown against
tax avoidance could land the authorities with legal bills bigger
than the income they recover as rich individuals, exploiting
loopholes of the taxman's own making, head to the courts to
fight their corner, experts warn.
Recent scrutiny of banks and footballers has highlighted
British tax agencies' over-reliance on taxpayers who confess to
finding flaws in legislation and the aggressive retroactive
moves against anyone who has dared to cash in on those mistakes.
Finance Minister George Osborne is expected to propose a
general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) in next month's Budget
statement, after a report compiled for the UK Treasury in
November recommended 'a one-size fits all' standard to deter
"abusive" tax avoidance.
But experts fear the rule, which would require the taxman to
prove the spirit, if not the letter, of the law had been
breached, could spawn a wave of costly legal battles that would
be difficult to win.
"For HMRC (the HM Revenue and Customs tax office) to prepare
cases and go to court is a hugely costly affair and the onus is
going to be on them under GAAR to prove you are attempting to
achieve an abusive result," said Ronnie Ludwig, a partner at
accountants Saffery Champness.
The bungled case against football manager Harry Redknapp and
Monday's retroactive move to close loopholes disclosed by
Barclays support claims the taxman spends too much time
and money challenging people who use existing rules to their
advantage instead of ensuring new legislation is as robust as it
can be.
"The goalposts are always moving," complained Angela Beech,
partner at accountant Blick Rothenberg.
Lawyers and accountants are particularly critical of
'disguised remuneration' rules which were introduced last year
to restrict companies sidestepping tax on salaries paid to their
highest earning workers and charge them retrospectively for
exploiting loopholes.
Scottish football club Glasgow Rangers has been forced into
administration pending the outcome of a probe into possible
unpaid tax liabilities on benefits paid to players out of
Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs).
Investigations into investment schemes offering tax relief
on money invested in subsidised industries such as film have
also led to a number of high earning bankers being arrested.
COUNTER-PRODUCTIVE
The Treasury-commissioned GAAR report recommends introducing
a narrow focused rule to "deter contrived and artificial schemes
which are widely regarded as an intolerable attack on the
integrity of the UK's tax regime."
But some experts say the tax authorities are being
inconsistent, operating a set of rules clearly defining fraud
while simultaneously expecting people and companies to act
according to moral judgements when setting up tax arrangements.
"There's no point having a relief then telling everybody
it's immoral to take advantage of it. It's completely
counter-productive. You can't have those two tests, moral and
legal, running alongside each other." said Damian Bloom,
London-based partner at law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner.
HMRC estimates as much as 5 billion pounds a year is lost to
avoidance schemes which use loopholes to stay within the law.
One analysis published by Britain's trade union umbrella
body, the TUC, puts the figure at 25 billion pounds per year.
Experts warn a system based on value judgements will be easy
to defend against while also leading to inefficiency and
uncertainty that deters business.
The taxman's new vigilance, critics argue, is putting two of
Britain's strongest industries - high finance and club football
- in jeopardy, with major banks and teams set to find attracting
world class bankers and players much tougher going forward.
"Bearing in mind tax rates for individuals are now 50
percent for those earning more than 150,000 pounds (per year), a
lot of footballers and entertainers are avoiding coming to the
UK because of that," said Sharon Brennan, partner at lawyer
Lewis Silkin.
Others argue legitimate tax planners are being unfairly
caught up in the HMRC's heavy-handed and backward-looking
attacks on tax avoidance, which ultimately punish far more than
the small number of investment schemes and advisers who act
against the spirit of the rules.
"Unfortunately things like EBTs were exploited. People
ruined it for those using the schemes perfectly legitimately. So
the sins of some have impacted on everyone," said Blick
Rothenberg's Beech.
But campaigners against tax avoidance argue a new general
rule will simply put an end to abuse of loopholes and have
little impact on Britain's competitiveness.
By curbing the abuse of rules to dodge tax, the government
will not just recover lost revenues but economic resources
previously applied to finding loopholes can be better employed
elsewhere, argues Richard Murphy, tax expert and campaigner.
"We have maybe tens of thousands of really intelligent
people in this country completely economically uselessly trying
to dream up these schemes. If we had a general anti avoidance
rule those people will be released to go and do something that's
much more constructive," he said.
