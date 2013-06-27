By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, June 26 A Tennessee man was charged
with attempting to extort $1 million during last year's election
by threatening to release former Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's tax returns that he falsely claimed he
had stolen, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
Michael Mancil Brown, 34, was indicted on six counts of wire
fraud and six counts of extortion in U.S. District Court in
Tennessee, the agency said.
Romney's taxes were a hot political issue last year during
the presidential campaign because he refused to release several
years of his personal tax returns.
Brown was charged with demanding $1 million worth of the
digital currency Bitcoin to hand over tax documents that he said
he obtained by gaining access to the computers of accounting
firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Brown sent a letter to the offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers
in August 2012 to demand the money and invited others wanting
the tax documents to transfer $1 million to another Bitcoin
account, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that Brown delivered similar letters
to the Democratic and Republican parties.