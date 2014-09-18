By Kevin Drawbaugh
| WASHINGTON, Sept 18
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 More large U.S. businesses
are organizing as partnerships, rather than corporations, and
the tax-collecting U.S. Internal Revenue Service is not doing
enough to keep an eye on them, a government watchdog said on
Thursday.
Echoing concerns raised by other Washington officials about
the surge, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said more
than 10,000 large businesses were set up as partnerships in
2011, three time as many as in 2002.
Partnership structures were especially prevalent in finance,
such as hedge funds and private equity firms, and in the energy
sector, said the GAO, the investigative arm of Congress.
Fewer than 1 percent of large partnerships were audited by
the IRS in 2012, compared with 27 percent of large corporations,
the GAO said, defining both as having $100 million or more in
assets, and in the case of partnerships, 100 or more partners.
"It doesn't make sense for large corporations to face a
nearly 30 times greater chance of an IRS audit than highly
profitable large partnerships," said Democratic Senator Carl
Levin, chairman of a Senate panel examining this issue.
The IRS said in a statement it is "mindful of the need to do
everything possible, within our limited resources, to improve
the efficiency and effectiveness of our enforcement efforts in
regard to large partnerships."
Congress has slashed the IRS's budget in recent years,
constraining its ability to hire staff and upgrade computers.
A partnership is an unincorporated organization with two or
more members that runs a business. Partnerships pay no federal
income tax. Instead, profits or losses from the business flow
directly to the partners, who have to include them on their
personal income tax returns. In contrast, corporations do pay
federal corporate income taxes on their profits.
Large partnerships are often highly complex, with multiple
tiers of pass-through entities, making IRS audits long and
difficult. The GAO said many large partnerships have more than
100,000 partners, while some have more than 1 million.
About 73 percent of large partnerships were financial or
insurance businesses in 2011, with many being hedge funds or
private equity funds, the GAO said.
The watchdog recommended that Congress require partnerships
to designate a partner as responsible for tax issues. In
addition, the IRS should develop a clear definition of its own
for large partnerships and do more to track them, the GAO said.
The Treasury Department said last month it was looking into
the impact on federal tax revenues of the increased use of
master limited partnership (MLP) structures.
One large U.S. partnership-based business is Houston-based
Kinder Morgan Inc, the nation's biggest pipeline
company. It said last month it was converting into a corporation
by folding together its multiple MLPs.
This prompted some analysts to say the increased use of
these structures had peaked, but MLPs, which are restricted to
certain kinds of businesses and which can be publicly traded
like corporations, are just one of several types of
partnerships.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh.; Editing by Andre Grenon)