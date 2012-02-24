(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, Feb 23 As medical costs go up
and household income lags behind, more people are likely to
qualify for healthcare tax deductions.
A recent Census report(here)
shows a decline in median household income; real median
household income was $49,445 in 2010, 7.1 percent below its 1999
peak of $53,252.)
Indeed, in 2009 (the latest year for which data is
available), healthcare tax deductions were the only itemized
deduction that grew, rising nearly 5 percent from the previous
year to a total of $79.9 billion, according to Internal Revenue
Service data. The amount has probably gone up since then.
To qualify for a healthcare tax deduction, you need to spend
more than 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income on health
costs, as only the expenses above that threshold can be
deducted. The U.S. Census has reported that real median
household income in 2010 was still below its 1999 peak, so the
combination of rising costs and lower incomes could produce more
qualifying deductions.
If your out-of-pocket medical costs rose last year, or your
income fell, it's certainly worth sorting through all your
receipts to see if you qualify, even if you never did before.
You might discover that you've been pushed over the limit by
a new baby, or simply because you're facing higher deductibles
and co-payments in your insurance plan.
"People are cavalier about thinking about medical expenses,
because not many people spend over 7.5 percent of income... (on
health care), but with incomes reduced, more and more people may
qualify," says Bob Meighan, a TurboTax vice president and
certified public accountant. "It is time to reevaluate."
Some 10 million taxpayers claim this deduction, for an
average of $7,915 each. If you make $100,000 and spend $10,000
on medical care, you'd get a deduction of $2,500, worth $700 in
the 28-percent tax bracket.
A LONG LIST
What's included in deductible medical expenses? Actually,
quite a lot. Doctor and dentist bills, eye glasses and contact
lenses, hearing aids, prescription drugs (including
birth-control pills), crutches, transportation to doctors'
appointments, and nursing home fees.
Acupuncture appointments, chiropractor visits, stop-smoking
programs, and as of last year, breast pumps, too, are
deductible. Laser eye surgery, infertility treatments, and
service animals are all deductible. And the list goes on. For
the full list, see the IRS's Publication 502(here).
If you're married, the deduction covers medical expenses for
you and your spouse. If you have dependent children, their
expenses go into the tally, too. If you paid for medical care
for one of your older kids-up to age 27-that's included, as part
of health reform. Those kids don't have to be on your health
insurance, or considered dependents, for you to claim the
medical costs you paid for them in this deduction.
You may also be able to claim the medical expenses you paid
for your elderly parents. To do this, either they need to live
with you for the entire year and you need to provide more than
half their financial support, or you need to claim them as
dependents. The latter is a tougher hurdle on income, but does
not require your parents live with you, and would give you
additional tax benefits.
"Most people don't claim their elderly parents as dependents
because their parents are still living off their own retirement
money, but there are lots of situations where the next
generation is providing enough support to do so," Smith says.
WHO'S A DEPENDENT?
Generally, that would require your parents to have run
through their retirement funds, have income (excluding Social
Security) below $3,700, and for you to be providing more than
half their financial support during the year.
With the economy tough and family structures changing,
"We're getting a lot more questions on things like, 'does my
girlfriend qualify or my parent qualify as a dependent?'," says
TurboTax's Meighan. "It's a very important area, and it would
surprise some people to realize that they have a dependent in
their household."
For the health care deduction, the big no-no is
double-dipping. If you were reimbursed by your insurance, you
can't claim the deduction for the amount you got back.
And if you paid the bill with money in a flexible spending
account or health savings account -- which are funded with
pre-tax dollars -- you can't count that same bill toward the
health-care deduction.
Your health insurance costs generally don't go here either.
Most employees pay their portion of it with pre-tax dollars,
while for the self-employed, the health-insurance deduction
appears as an adjustment to income that is not subject to the
7.5 percent limit.
Some 3.6 million taxpayers claimed that deduction in 2008,
reducing their adjusted gross incomes by a collective $21
billion, according to IRS data.
So as you prepare your 2011 taxes, don't forget about last
year's medical bills -- they might just save you some cash now.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Linda Stern)