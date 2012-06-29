(Updates to add a statement from HMRC)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Market participants lambasted the UK
taxman this week for taking so long to come out with a release
that sheds little light on the tax-treatment of hybrids, leaving
the market in the lurch.
Banks are keen to find out whether instruments issued under
the current legal framework, and forthcoming CDR4, will be
tax-deductible.
Tax-deductibility is one of the most important
considerations that borrowers take into account when looking at
issuing various debt instruments, and inherently make debt
issuance a more attractive financing option.
Banks that had gone to HMRC with plans to issue new-style
hybrid securities ahead of the implementation of CRD4, will be
disappointed. Reading the HMRC release, there were quite a
number of such banks.
"UK issuers will be in limbo as to how legislation may
change once CRD4 is enacted and while 2013 is the date the
market is gearing itself towards, it might slip," said a hybrid
banker.
"This puts prospective issuers in a difficult spot as they
would want certainty on the tax treatment of any instrument they
issue and HMRC has said it would provide further guidance only
once CRD4 has been enacted."
Vimal Tilakapala, co-head of Allen & Overy's tax practice,
said that under current UK tax law, banks cannot issue
tax-deductible CRD4-compliant hybrids.
"This paper does not change that nor is it intended to - it
simply addresses some additional current law issues," he said.
The release stated that under CDR4 criteria, Additional Tier
1 instruments must be truly perpetual and that HMRC remained of
the view that a truly perpetual instrument could not be a debt.
"There is uncertainty in the market as to the correctness of
HMRC's assertion that CRD4 compliant hybrids must be 'true
perpetuals'," said Tilakapala.
HMRC draws the distinction between true perpetuals and
contingent perpetuals and said it would consider these
instruments on a case-by-case basis. If the sum to be repaid on
the happening of the contingent event is known at the time of
issue, these would be classed as contingent debt.
There are no guarantees that coupons would be
tax-deductible, however, and this would be dependent on
"distribution legislation" being engaged.
The release states clearly there will be no change to the
tax treatment of any perpetual instrument issued prior to its
publication, which market participants said was a positive, but
it equally says nothing about instruments issued between now and
the implementation of CRD4.
Meanwhile, HMRC has left it to UK finance ministers to
determine the tax treatment of future capital instruments.
"The Finance Bill contains a power for the government to
introduce new regulations to govern the tax treatment of
regulatory capital instruments and draft regulations should be
published once the CRD proposals are finalised," said
Tilakapala.
"This is what the market is anxiously waiting
for. This paper still doesn't give any clues as to what these
regulations will say."
However, an HMRC spokesperson said "HMRC published this
guidance to give banks and their advisors certainty about the
tax treatment under current law for certain types of borrowing
instruments banks are looking to issue and we wanted to make
sure all aspects had been considered before publication. It is
not for HMRC to decide future tax rules."
Bankers now fear that moving the issue to the political
arena could be dangerous.
"Tax-deductibility of bank hybrid instruments will become a
political decision," warned one. "In this context, the recent
focus on tax avoidance is quite unfortunate."
Another echoed this view. "Which politician is going to want
to give the banks a tax break?" he said. "This is a massive
political hot potato and it could easily end quite badly."
However, others downplayed those concerns, saying that the
UK would need to stay competitive from a tax perspective.
Although global regulators ideally want banks to boost their
capital bases with ordinary share capital, if other
jurisdictions allow their banks to issue tax-deductible capital
instruments, the UK would clearly be at a disadvantage if it
didn't do the same," said Tilakapala.
FEARS FOR SENIOR
Meanwhile, a number of bankers expressed concern over the
wording of Clause 6 in the release and whether UK bank senior
debt could be at risk of losing its tax-deductible status.
The clause suggests that instruments subject to a statutory
bail-in framework might not be tax-deductible, even if there are
no references to write-down or conversion to equity, either in
the risk factors or the contractual terms. A strict reading of
this suggests that both senior debt and subordinated capital
instruments may not be tax-deductible if/when statutory bail-in
powers come in.
European and UK regulators have been pushing hard to make
senior debt bail-ins part of the tool kit that would help
resolve failed banks. An EC Directive which will have to be
transposed by EU member states is set to implement a
European-wide bail-in regime for bank senior debt from 2018.
Given that in future all debt will likely be captured by
statutory bail-in frameworks, bankers wonder why HMRC would make
Tier 2 result-dependent (i.e. remuneration would be dependent on
the performance of the bank) but not senior.
HMRC refers to AT1 and T2 as classes of debt that will
become results-dependent once statutory bail-ins are introduced,
but does not explicitly exclude senior.
For some, the use of the term bail-in rather than
write-down, as per the European Crisis Management Directive, is
a source of concern.
"This is really unhelpful," said a hybrid banker. "It could
potentially now be problematic to achieve tax-deductibility even
for senior debt as the HMRC views the potential for bail-in as a
re-characterisation of the instrument."
This was a disappointment for some bankers who, while they
knew it was always going to be difficult to achieve
tax-deductibility for instruments with contractual bail-in,
thought instruments captured by statutory frameworks would
escape.
"Although the release refers in parts to Tier 2 and
Additional Tier 1, you could see senior no longer being
tax-deductible once bail-in frameworks are in place," said
another banker.
However, not all were as gloomy. "While an implication of
the paper is that all debt covered by a statutory bail-in regime
might become results-dependant, it is hard to imagine HMRC take
a position that would cause such an extreme result," said a
capital solutions specialist.
