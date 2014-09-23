Sept 23 Moody's Investors Service said it may
review the credit implications for pending tax-inversion deals
in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector if U.S. Treasury's
new rules force companies to alter deal terms.
The U.S. Treasury unveiled harsher-than-expected changes to
the existing rule book for inversions late on Monday after
companies increasingly started to redomicile abroad to avoid
higher taxes at home.
"While there is no immediate ratings impact on these
companies, we will assess the credit implications of any changes
they might make to their deals' terms, some of which may be
credit negative," Moody's said on Tuesday.
Moody's also said the assessment of the credit implications
could result in credit-negative ratings for some of the mergers.
Affected companies include Medtronic Inc, Mylan Inc
, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Auxilium
Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie Inc.
In a separate release, Fitch Ratings said the new tax
inversions rules were unlikely to deter the deal between Burger
King Worldwide and Canada's Tim Hortons Inc.
Fitch said the structure of the leveraged buyout would help
the companies avoid some of the challenges from the new rules.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)