BRUSSELS, March 2 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday that Italy has no plans at the moment to sign a deal with Switzerland to try to recover revenue from Italians who have invested there to evade taxes.

"Italy doesn't plan at the moment to sign a bilateral accord," Monti told reporters in Brussels, when asked if Italy would seek a similar deal with the Swiss authorities to those struck by Britain and Germany.

(Writing by Gavin Jones)