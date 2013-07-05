By Gernot Heller and Tom Bergin
| BERLIN/LONDON, July 5
BERLIN/LONDON, July 5 Western governments are
set to target a range of tax loopholes used by technology giants
including Apple, Amazon as part of an
international drive to tackle corporate tax avoidance, a draft
action plan seen by Reuters said.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), which advises its mainly rich nation members on economic
and tax policies, has been charged by the G20 group of countries
with formulating measures to stop big companies shifting profits
into tax havens.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political issue
following public outrage over revelations in the past year that
companies such as Apple and Google had used structures
U.S. and European politicians said were designed to minimise the
amount of taxes paid.
The OECD is now due to present an "action plan" highlighting
broad areas where changes will be discussed to a G20 meeting
later in July.
A preliminary draft of the plan, dated May 27, seen by
Reuters, shows the organisation has already identified a number
of specific profit shifting schemes.
"Domestic and international tax rules should be modified in
order to more closely align the allocation of income with the
economic activity that generates that income," the draft said,
echoing comments from politicians in the United States and
Europe in the past year.
Business lobby groups have questioned whether companies do
engage in activities to shift profits to units in tax havens and
whether there is a need for rule changes.
But as governments struggle with large deficits following
the financial crisis, lawmakers have said enough is enough.
The draft plan aims for OECD members and non-OECD G20
members to agree on specific changes to international tax rules
in one to two years -- fast by the standards of international
tax diplomacy.
Among the areas the draft said the OECD would seek to
address are situations where companies avoid creating a taxable
residence in a market where they have major activities.
British lawmakers have accused Google of using certain
arrangements to avoid creating a tax residence in the UK.
Its low tax bill is a result of channelling revenues through
Ireland, from where most revenue is sent to Bermuda, with next
to taxes being paid anywhere in the chain.
The action plan said the OECD would also examine the
avoidance of tax residence, or permanent establishment (PE)
"through the use of commissionaire arrangements" -- a mechanism
used by companies including Dell to avoid reporting
revenues in markets where they have major sales.
Also up for possible revision are long-standing "specific
activity exemptions" which have been used by Amazon to enable it
operate major retail businesses in countries like Britain and
Germany without creating tax residences for these businesses.
The OECD draft also said it would target arrangements where
treaties designed to avoid double taxation of corporate profits
are abused through the use of "dual resident entities" to ensure
no taxation whatsoever is paid.
A U.S. Senate Committee in May said Apple had created
companies which were registered in Ireland and managed from the
United States, and thereby qualified as being tax resident
nowhere, enabling the company to shelter billions of dollars
income from tax.
The OECD also has its sights set on arrangements where
companies allocate profits to tax haven units on the basis these
units funded research or bore business risks related to
transactions elsewhere in the group.
Microsoft uses such arrangements to allocate
profits derived from research conducted in the United States to
a unit in Ireland, a U.S. Senate investigation last year showed.
There is no suggestion that any of the companies have broken
any law and analysts in the investment community say corporate
executives have a duty to shareholders to minimise their
companies' tax bills.
Dell was not immediately available for comment. All the
companies said they follow the tax rules in the countries where
they operate.
The OECD declined to comment on the draft.