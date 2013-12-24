ZURICH Dec 24 Swiss banks should set aside
funds to cover the legal costs and fines associated with a
crackdown on Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy
Americans evade taxes, the country's financial regulator has
recommended.
The regulator FINMA said it was "generally recommended" that
banks book provisions for the 2013 financial year, a FINMA
spokesman said, referring to a letter sent to the Swiss Banking
Association and the Institute of Certified Accountants and Tax
Consultants on Monday.
The regulator did not give any details on how much should be
set aside to cover legal costs and expected fines.
The United States and Switzerland struck a deal in August to
allow some Swiss banks to pay fines to avoid or defer
prosecution as part of a U.S. pursuit of tax dollars sheltered
in the world's largest offshore financial centre.
Swiss banks have until the end of the year to sign up to the
programme which requires the banks to hand over some previously
hidden information and face penalties equivalent to up to 50
percent of the assets they managed on behalf of wealthy
Americans.
Many banks have come forward to say they will take part in
the programme, including Geneva-based Banque Privee Edmond de
Rothschild and EFG International.
The success of the scheme, open to a host of second-tier
banks in Switzerland, is key for a future settlement for 14
larger Swiss banks being investigated. Among those under
investigation are Credit Suisse, Julius Baer
, Pictet, local government-backed Zuercher Kantonalbank
(ZKB) and Basler Kantonalbank.
Last week, Basler Kantonalbank said it would take a 100
million Swiss franc ($112 million) provision against full-year
earnings. Credit Suisse took a 295 million franc
provision two years ago.