* Valiant, Berner Kantonalbank say will come clean
* Deadline to take up US tax deal is year-end
* Expert estimates roughly 100 Swiss banks will do so
* FINMA says most banks told regulator of their intentions
By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, Dec 10 The first Swiss banks have
signalled their readiness to work with U.S. officials in a
crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes and many more are
expected to follow in the coming weeks, in the latest blow to
Switzerland's cherished bank secrecy.
The deal between the United States and Switzerland, agreed
in August, is part of a U.S. drive to lift the veil of Swiss
bank secrecy. In 2009, this led to UBS paying $780
million in a settlement where the bank agreed to hand over U.S.
client names with secret Swiss accounts.
The U.S. pursuit of tax dollars sheltered in offshore
accounts has piled pressure on Switzerland, the world's largest
offshore finance centre with more than $2 trillion in assets.
The Swiss government in June bowed to repeated attacks on
banking secrecy, deeply embedded in the country's culture, and
will share data on foreign depositors if a global standard is
established.
Under this latest U.S. deal, Swiss banks were given until
Monday by their regulator to say whether they would take part in
the government-brokered programme open to a host of second-tier
Swiss banks.
The programme, which lapses at year-end, requires the banks
to hand out some previously hidden information and face
penalties of up to 50 percent of assets they managed on behalf
of wealthy Americans. If the banks shun the U.S. offer,
individual firms and senior staff risk criminal prosecution.
The regulator FINMA said on Tuesday that most had done so,
and that it expected several more to do so shortly, without
disclosing what the banks had decided.
Valiant Holding and Berner Kantonalbank, two mainly
retail banks, said they would come clean on any past
transgressions and face up to fines.
The fines are scaled to reflect how egregiously the banks
acted in their dealings with U.S. customers. Fines would have to
be disclosed to investors because they could have an impact on
share prices.
A third -- Zurich-based private bank and securities firm
Vontobel Holding AG -- said it would also participate.
But it put itself in a category of institutions that have not
committed any U.S. tax-related offences and are therefore exempt
from penalty payments.
The bank began transferring business with wealthy Americans
into an entity registered with the Securities and Exchange
Commission in 2008, when the crackdown on Switzerland's banks
intensified.
How many of Switzerland's 300-plus private banks come
forward under the programme is also key for banks facing
criminal investigations, which includes some of Switzerland's
biggest banks such as Credit Suisse and Julius Baer
and Pictet & Cie.
A host of listed private banks such as EFG International
and Banque Cantonale de Geneve said they had
yet to make a decision. St. Galler Kantonalbank, which
owns private bank Hyposwiss, said it had informed the Swiss
regulator of intention, but would only tell investors what it
had decided when it had been formalised by its board.
These publicly-listed banks, which are subject to disclosure
rules, give the first indication of how many firms will
cooperate with the U.S. authorities under the plan.
But most of Switzerland's private banks are not listed and
under no obligation to make their decision public.
Major player Lombard Odier & Cie said it is still evaluating
what to do. Others such as J. Safra Sarasin, Union Bancaire
Privee and Mirabaud did not respond to request for comment on
Tuesday.
A legal expert said FINMA's Monday deadline was merely
intended to take the temperature of Swiss banks' intentions, and
that they have three more weeks until the legally-binding
deadline to take up the deal lapses.
"I think roughly 100 banks will end up coming forward - the
coming weeks will show how many succumb to the pressure," Peter
V. Kunz, professor of business law at Berne University, said.
A failure to cooperate could also hold up a settlement for
Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, Pictet, and local government-backed
Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB), which have seen settlement talks
with U.S. justice officials frozen pending a solution for the
wider industry.