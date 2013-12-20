(Adds EFG International, Union Bancaire Privee)

ZURICH Dec 20 A host of Swiss banks have signalled their readiness to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes. Many more are expected to follow in the coming weeks, as Switzerland's cherished bank secrecy slowly gets wound back.

The programme requires the banks to hand over some previously hidden information and face penalties equivalent to up to 50 percent of the assets they managed on behalf of wealthy Americans.

The number that join this scheme is key for larger banks facing criminal investigations, so-called category one banks, in the United States, such as Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Pictet & Cie.

A failure to win broad cooperation in the programme could hold up settlements for the bigger banks, which have seen their talks with U.S. justice officials frozen pending a solution for the wider industry.

Following is a list of banks which have said they will take part in the government-brokered programme by grouping themselves into categories depending on whether they had U.S. clients.

CATEGORY 2

Swiss banks in this group have a reason to believe they may have committed tax offenses, and are eligible for a non-prosecution agreement if they come clean and face fines. Banks which have said they will do so include:

EFG International

Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild

St. Galler Kantonalbank

Banque cantonale de Geneve

Berner Kantonalbank

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Graubuendner Kantonalbank

Banque cantonale du Jura

Zuger Kantonalbank

Luzerner Kantonalbank

Valiant

Linth Bank

Coop Bank

Walliser Kantonalbank

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg

CATEGORY 3, 4

These Swiss banks have not engaged in criminal conduct or are deemed "compliant" under U.S. tax rules. They would receive a non-target letter and not face fines. Banks which have said they will do so include:

Vontobel

Bank am Bellevue

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Valartis said it will decide at a later time whether to register for Category 3 or not to participate in the programme at all.

UNLISTED BANKS

Most of Switzerland's private banks, such as Lombard Odier & Cie and J. Safra Sarasin, are not listed. They are under no obligation to make their decision public, and so far have not done so.

Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) on Friday said it would group itself in the second category of banks which may have committed tax offenses. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)