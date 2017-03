(Adds VP Bank)

ZURICH Dec 27 A host of Swiss banks have signalled their readiness to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes. Many more are expected to follow in the coming weeks, as Switzerland's cherished bank secrecy is wound back.

The programme requires the banks to hand over some previously hidden information and face penalties equivalent to up to 50 percent of the assets they managed on behalf of wealthy Americans.

The number that join this scheme is key for larger banks facing criminal investigations, so-called category one banks, in the United States, such as Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Pictet & Cie.

Failure to win broad cooperation in the programme could hold up settlements for the bigger banks, which have had their talks with U.S. justice officials frozen pending a solution for the wider industry.

Following is a list of banks that have said they will take part in the government-brokered programme by grouping themselves into categories depending on whether they had U.S. clients.

CATEGORY 2

Swiss banks in this group have a reason to believe they may have committed tax offences and are eligible for a non-prosecution agreement if they come clean and face fines. Banks that have said they will join this category include:

EFG International

Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild

St. Galler Kantonalbank

Banque cantonale de Geneve

Berner Kantonalbank

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Graubuendner Kantonalbank

Banque cantonale du Jura

Zuger Kantonalbank

Luzerner Kantonalbank

Valiant

Linth Bank

Coop Bank

Walliser Kantonalbank

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg

VP Bank

Unlisted banks in category 2:

Union Bancaire Privee (UBP)

Rothschild Bank

Lombard Odier

CATEGORY 3, 4

These Swiss banks have not engaged in criminal conduct or are deemed "compliant" under U.S. tax rules. They would receive a non-target letter and not face fines. Banks in these groups include:

Vontobel

Bank am Bellevue

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Valartis said it will decide at a later date whether to register for Category 3 or decline to participate in the programme.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)