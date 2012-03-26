BERLIN, March 26 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble conceded for the first time on Monday that efforts to
get a financial transaction tax implemented in the euro zone
were doomed.
"We just can't get it done," Schaeuble said in Berlin.
Schaeuble expressed hope that some countries in the European
Union would begin implementing an enhanced stamp duty, including
derivatives, this year but admitted that this would not be
possible in the broader bloc.
Last week the Netherlands rejected the proposed financial
transaction tax, dealing a heavy blow to the Franco-German bid
for a levy to replentish government coffers hit by the financial
crisis.
(Reporting By Gernot Heller and Noah Barkin; writing by Erik
Kirschbaum)