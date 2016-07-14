JERUSALEM, July 14 Medium and large technology
companies will pay sharply lower taxes in Israel starting next
year as part of a global plan to combat firms shifting profits
into tax havens.
The tax rate for tech companies with annual revenue higher
than 10 billion shekels ($2.6 billion) will be set at 6 percent
and 4 percent for the distribution of dividends, the finance
ministry said on Thursday.
Israel levies a 25 percent tax on companies and 30 percent
on dividends.
A spokesman for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said the plan
will be part of the 2017-2018 budget and that Israel is joining
all OECD countries.
The OECD in 2015 developed a plan called Base Erosion and
Profit Sharing, or BEPS, to help nations align their corporate
tax policies. It has been endorsed by G20 leaders.
According to the OECD, revenue losses from companies
shifting to no or low tax environments are as much as $240
billion a year, or 10 percent of global tax income revenue.
Under BEPS, tech companies will be required to have their
intellectual property (IP) from products developed listed in the
same country as its research and development centre.
Israel is home to more than 250 multinational R&D centres,
including Google, Facebook, Apple,
Microsoft and Intel. The ministry said most of
them list their IP in countries other than Israel, including in
Ireland, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and Virgin
Islands to avoid paying taxes.
"They will have two options," the spokesman said. "Move
their R&D to another country or list what they develop in Israel
in Israel."
He noted that the tax proposal has been approved by the tax
authority, the chief scientist and other government offices.
Some 12 percent of Israel's output and 40 percent of
industrial exports stems from the country's high-tech sector.
($1 = 3.8501 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by David Evans)