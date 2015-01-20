WASHINGTON Jan 20 The Senate's top tax law
writer accused President Barack Obama on Tuesday of undertaking
"class warfare" with his plan to raise taxes on wealthier
Americans to help the middle class.
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate
Finance Committee, said the proposals Obama is expected to set
out in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening would
violate principles of simplicity and "revenue neutrality" that
Hatch said are key to any real tax reform.
"This plan that we'll hear about tonight appears to be more
about redistribution, with added complexity, and class warfare,
directed at job-creating small businesses, than about tax
reform," Hatch said in remarks prepared for delivery in a speech
to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
He said this was "unfortunate, because we're going to need
real leadership from the White House - not just liberal talking
points - if tax reform is going to be successful."
Obama, a Democrat, will push a plan to increase taxes by
$320 billion over 10 years on the wealthy by closing tax
loopholes and imposing a fee on big financial firms. The money
would be used to pay for an increase in benefits for the middle
class.
Obama's aim is to help those left behind by an economic
revival taking hold six years into his tenure, which began with
the president facing a crippling financial crisis.
The plan would need approval from Congress, which is
controlled in both chambers by Republicans.
Hatch said he hoped Republicans could get Obama to reverse
course, because his ideas would "be particularly damaging,
undoing tax policies that have been successful in helping to
expand the economy, promote savings, and create jobs."
Hatch, however, said he was working on another priority that
he shares with Obama - getting legislation passed to give trade
deals a fast track through Congress.
Hatch said he was talking to Senate Democrats as well as
lawmakers in the House of Representatives with the goal of
introducing a bipartisan, bicameral bill on Trade Promotion
Authority (TPA).
"My plan, therefore, is to move carefully but quickly to
mark up (vote in committee on) a TPA bill," he said. Hatch did
not give a time frame but said he wanted to introduce a bill
"that we can move in short order."
He also urged Obama to be more "forward leaning" in urging
members of his own party to support TPA.
