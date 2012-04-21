WASHINGTON, April 21 Talks between senior U.S.
and Swiss officials about a dispute over unpaid taxes on
accounts held in Swiss banks led to no breakthroughs, Swiss
President Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said on Saturday.
Widmer-Schlumpf, who is also Switzerland's finance minister,
said she had discussed the disagreement with Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and Attorney General Eric Holder during her
visit to Washington for meetings of the International Monetary
Fund, but provided no details.
"We're back on track" after an impasse and hope to resolve
the dispute before the end of the year, she said.
A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped
governments in recent years has chipped away Switzerland's
tradition of banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2
trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Eleven Swiss banks - including Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer - are under investigation by the United
States for aiding U.S. citizens suspected of dodging taxes.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange
for payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of
U.S. bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder
of its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
Berne has already taken steps to make sure its bank clients
pay their home country taxes and has struck deals with Germany
and Britain to allow citizens of those two countries to pay tax
without revealing their identities.
