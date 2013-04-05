By Stephen Brown
| BERLIN, April 5
Schaeuble said on Friday he was glad the identities of thousands
of holders of bank accounts in tax havens had been leaked
because it would help do away with a business model that Cyprus
had shown was flawed.
"I'm glad about this report, which will increase the
pressure," he said, referring to a report by the
Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists (ICIJ) in cooperation with some international media.
The investigation, titled "Secrecy for Sale", details what
it calls "complex offshore structures" used by wealthy people
from all over the world, including government officials and
their families. The German media says these include hundreds of
Germans.
It has received major media coverage in Germany and France,
where President Francois Hollande's former campaign treasurer
was reported to have had joint ownership of two firms registered
in the Cayman Islands, a Caribbean tax haven.
The ICIJ report said international banks have "aggressively
worked" to help wealthy clients use offshore banking facilities
in tax havens like the British Virgin Islands. This prompted a
response from Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank,
defending the legality of its wealth management services.
Schaeuble told German radio it remained to be seen how much
of the activity revealed by the ICIJ was actually illegal, "but
much of it is at least a grey area".
Berlin has taken a leading role in getting international
bodies like the G20 and Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development (OECD) to define clearly which countries were
acting as tax havens and then ensure that "legal consequences
are brought to bear", he said.
The minister cited the example of euro zone member Cyprus,
which was forced by its partners, led by Germany, to impose
significant losses on depositors in its big banks in exchange
for a 10 billion euro EU bailout.
The island nation has attracted large deposits from wealthy
foreigners, particularly Russians, with low taxes and loose
regulations.
"We don't like this business model and we hope it is not
successful and when it becomes insolvent as in Cyprus, they
can't expect it to keep being financed," said Schaeuble.
"In the case of Cyprus we have leverage that we don't have
with other tax havens, but when a euro member's banks become
insolvent they can't expect other countries to make their banks
solvent again," said the minister.
Schaeuble's predecessor Peer Steinbrueck, who led the charge
against tax havens in the previous German government and is
running against Chancellor Angela Merkel in a September
election, urged stronger sanctions against banks that were
complicit in tax evasion.
"In extreme cases, it could also lead to them losing their
banking licenses," Steinbrueck said in a statement released by
his Social Democrats (SPD) on Thursday.
Schaeuble said Germany would push the EU to take legal
measures against tax havens "without waiting for the last island
in the Caribbean to introduce the relevant rules".
But he added that the EU's own willingness to act had proved
limited in the past with some member states reluctant to provide
information about taxpayers and two of them - Luxembourg and
Austria - "who still have special rules" about such disclosure.
Austria and Luxembourg are the only countries that do not
share with other EU members the identities of EU residents with
cross-border bank accounts. The crisis in Cyprus has cast doubt
on whether their systems are sustainable.