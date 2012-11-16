BRIEF-Jacobs JV Receives LOI from Oil Search for Facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
Nov 16 Taylor Capital Group Inc on Thursday sold $100 million of Series A non-cumulative preferred stock perpetuals, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Sandler O'Neill was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: TAYLOR CAPITAL AMT $100 MLN COUPON 8 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE SHS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.