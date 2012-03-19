* Fund is focused on oil
* Taylor plans to increase portfolio risk
* Says bearish on coal, natural gas
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, March 19 Taylor Woods Capital
Management, the commodity hedge fund founded by former Credit
Suisse natural gas trader George "Beau" Taylor, will
close to new investment this month with more than $1 billion,
two industry sources said.
Taylor Woods Master Fund Ltd, which had targeted $500
million in investments when it started raising money in January
2011, will close on March 31 with nearly $1.3 billion of assets,
they said.
The relatively rapid growth, despite a challenging 2011,
suggests investor appetite for actively managed commodity
portfolios remains strong. That is good news for a handful of
former investment bank traders who have fled Wall Street as the
Volcker Rule calls for a halt to decades of proprietary trading.
After a year in which even the most experienced hedge fund
managers struggled to break even, the Greenwich-based fund says
it has turned a corner. As of March 9, the fund was up 3.25
percent year-to-date, partly thanks to a shift toward bullish
bets on the price of oil, which has rallied this year.
"While the conditions in 2011 were not ideal for our
strategy, we believe that the conditions in 2012 will be far
more optimal," Taylor wrote in a letter to investors earlier
this month, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
Last November, Taylor's fund was reported to have $470
million under management and was down an estimated 4 percent.
Full-year results were not immediately available.
The fund plans to increase risk this year across its
portfolio, mindful of geopolitical risk in the Middle East and
low interest rates in the U.S.
"While we would anticipate more volatility in the portfolio
due to the dynamic nature of the current markets, we believe the
current conditions warrant the additional risk," he wrote.
Taylor declined to comment for this story.
GAS BEAR TURNED OIL BULL
Like many new fund managers, Taylor began his career on Wall
Street, trading natural gas at Morgan Stanley before
moving to JP Morgan in early 2005. In 2007, he became
co-head of Credit Suisse's global commodities business, but left
in September 2010 as new restrictions came into place.
The fund, which received $150 million in seed capital from
Stephen Schwarzman's Blackstone Group, began trading on
Feb. 1, 2011 and trades across all commodity markets.
While a natural gas trader by nature, Taylor's focus has
shifted more toward oil, which has rallied this year to a more
than two-year high even as a glut of shale gas production and
weak winter demand drives natural gas prices to 10-year lows.
Increased competition for North Sea oil supplies - the Brent
crude benchmark - has caused Brent crude oil to become "arguably
the tightest commodity on the planet," Taylor said in the
letter.
In addition, rising tensions between western nations and
Iran threatened an oil supply interruption in recent weeks and
has led Brent to its highest price since 2008 at more than $128
a barrel. U.S. crude oil prices similarly rose to a 10-month
peak at more than $110 per barrel.
"We believe that event risk is extremely high with Western
governments contemplating reserve releases, sanctions against
Iran and potentially military action in the Middle East," Taylor
said.
A release of Strategic Petroleum Reserve oil, which has been
contemplated by U.S. and British governments as a panacea to
soothe high oil prices, would "mark a major bottom in the market
and a significant buying opportunity," he said.
GLOBAL "UTILITY FUELS" YAWN
Taylor is "bearish" on both coal and natural gas, he writes
in the letter.
Rising coal exports from the U.S., Colombia, Russia and
South Africa are not being absorbed by Europe as demand for the
fuel wanes, Taylor wrote. And Indian and Chinese demand for coal
is strong but is being met by Indonesian supplies.
The United States is the swing market and as natural gas
displaces more coal, U.S. coal producers are discounting spot
coal cargoes to sell to Europe, "to avoid shutting in production
altogether."
Coal prices are being inflated by hedging from European
utilities (to around $113) and could collapse as calendar 2013
prices move closer to the spot price, "making a short position
attractive from these levels," he told investors.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)