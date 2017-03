LONDON Nov 11 Taylor Wimpey, Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume, expects to see full-year house completions rise by around 7 percent on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Pete Redfern told Reuters that full-year volumes would stand at up to 12,500 in 2014, up from the 11,696 the firm posted the previous year.

He also said he expected to see a similar rate of increase to continue in the coming years. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)