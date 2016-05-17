UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 17 Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc announced a fresh special payout, promising investors about 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) over three years, underpinned by strong demand for property in the UK.
The company said it would pay a special dividend of 300 million pounds in July 2017 and bump up its ordinary dividend, so that a minimum of 150 million pounds would be given to investors from 2017.
Taylor Wimpey also raised its financial targets for 2016-2018, saying it was well placed for the remainder of this year and beyond. ($1 = 0.6895 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts