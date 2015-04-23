April 23 Taylor Wimpey Plc

* Says remain on track to deliver good progress towards all of our medium term targets in 2015

* Says subject to shareholder approval at today's agm, we will be paying a final maintenance dividend of 1.32 pence per share (2013 final: 0.47 pence per share) on 20 may 2015

* Says during first four months of 2015 we have seen uk housing market continue to grow, with increasingly competitive mortgages and secure employment prospects underpinning homebuyers' confidence

* Says our total order book remains strong at 8,200 homes (2014 week 16: 8,231 homes), excluding legal completions to date, and has increased by 24% from year end

* Says average selling prices of homes in private order book have increased by 14% from equivalent point last year to approximately £282.9k (2014 week 16: £249.1k)

* Says confident that we will continue to drive further sustainable growth and we are on track to deliver good progress towards all of our medium term targets in 2015