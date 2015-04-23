Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
April 23 Taylor Wimpey Plc
* Says remain on track to deliver good progress towards all of our medium term targets in 2015
* Says subject to shareholder approval at today's agm, we will be paying a final maintenance dividend of 1.32 pence per share (2013 final: 0.47 pence per share) on 20 may 2015
* Says during first four months of 2015 we have seen uk housing market continue to grow, with increasingly competitive mortgages and secure employment prospects underpinning homebuyers' confidence
* Says our total order book remains strong at 8,200 homes (2014 week 16: 8,231 homes), excluding legal completions to date, and has increased by 24% from year end
* Says average selling prices of homes in private order book have increased by 14% from equivalent point last year to approximately £282.9k (2014 week 16: £249.1k)
* Says confident that we will continue to drive further sustainable growth and we are on track to deliver good progress towards all of our medium term targets in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.