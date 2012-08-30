* Names Canaccord Genuity, Oppenheimer as lead underwriters
* Plans to list on NYSE under the symbol "TMG"
Aug 30 Taylor & Martin Group Inc, which helps
companies cash their excess inventory and assets, filed with
U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $172.5 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
The Houston-based company told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Canaccord
Genuity and Oppenheimer & Co are lead underwriters to the
offering.
The IPO proceeds will be used to pay down debt and to
purchase partner companies, Taylor & Martin said in the filing.
The company posted a pro forma net income of $6.1 million on
revenue of $73.3 million for the half year ended June 30.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMG".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.