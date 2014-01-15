PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Jan 15 Taylor Wimpey PLC : * To deliver significant improvements across all of our key strategic
objectives in line with expectations * Total home completions increased by 7% to 11,696 up from 10,886 in 2012 * Net private reservation rate for the full year was 0.62 homes per outlet per
week (2012: 0.58) * Average selling prices on private completions increased by 7% to £210K (2012:
£197K). * Confident of driving an improvement of 200 to 300 basis points to operating
margin in 2014 * Increase in orderbook of 27% in value to £1.2 billion as at 31 December 2013 * Full year group operating margin will be towards the upper end of our
expectations * Source text
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.