LONDON Nov 14 British housebuilder Taylor
Wimpey has raised its profit margin forecast for 2014 and
expects profitability will return to long-run levels the year
after, helped by government schemes to support home buyers.
The company, which like rivals saw profitability slide
during a long and deep recession, said on Thursday its 2014
operating profit margin could improve by 200-300 basis points,
up from a previous forecast rise of 100-200 basis points.
In its latest results for the 2012 financial year, Taylor
Wimpey reported a margin of 11.5 percent and analysts expect it
to post a 2013 margin of 13.5 percent. The raised forecasts
indicates a 2014 margin of 15.5-16.5 percent.
"17 percent is what we would see as a long run norm, where
the business has probably recovered from the market conditions
we've been through ... We'd expect to be at that 17 percent norm
in 2015," Chief Executive Pete Redfern told Reuters.
"By saying (the 2014 forecast) this early in the reporting
cycle, we're giving people a sense of confidence," he said.
Taylor Wimpey and other housebuilders have been big
beneficiaries of government schemes to help Britons purchase
homes with deposits as small as five percent and have seen their
profits also improve as they build on land that they snapped up
cheaply during the recession.
Taylor Wimpey's comments echo that of rival Persimmon
, which hit its margin targets of 15-17 percent more than
a year earlier than expected.
At 1335 GMT shares in Taylor Wimpey, which have risen 76
percent over the past year, were up 3.5 percent at 107 pence -
one of the biggest rises on the midcap FTSE 250 index.
Numis Securities analysts called the company's results "a
solid update", and said they expected Taylor Wimpey to return
cash to shareholders at its full-year results next year.
Redfern said he would set out a capital return plan next
year, but added he would not explicitly state when those capital
returns would start.
The company said it had sold off all the homes it was
building this year, and had so far sold 30 percent of the homes
it will be building next year. Its current total order book
comprises of 7,557 homes with a value of 1.5 billion pounds
($2.4 billion).