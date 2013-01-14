Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Jan 14 British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Monday consumer sentiment towards the housing market was improving and that it expects its 2012 full year profit to be at the upper end of its expectations.
The firm, Britain's second-largest builder by market value, also said group operating profit rose by over 40 percent in 2012 and that its full year operating margin would be ahead of that reported for the first half of 2012 and 2011 full year.
"2012 was another year of significant progress for Taylor Wimpey," said chief executive Pete Redfern in a trading update ahead of the company's full year results on March 1.
"Two weeks into 2013, consumer sentiment towards the housing market is more positive than we have seen in recent times," he said.
The company said average selling prices on private completions increased by 6 percent to 197,000 pounds ($317,700)against a backdrop of broadly flat house prices in the wider UK market since its last trading update on Nov. 12.
It said the value of its order book was up 14 percent at 948 million pounds at the end of December compared to the year before, representing 5,966 homes.
Shares in Taylor Wimpey closed at 74.25 pence last Friday valuing the company at 2.4 billion pounds.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.