* Says market started more positively in prior years
* Cautiously optimistic as banks more willing to lend
* 2012 profit rises 106 pct to 185.3 mln stg
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, March 1 British housebuilder Taylor
Wimpey said the 2013 selling season had started more
strongly than in previous years as the mortgage market thaws,
echoing earlier comments from rival builders and mortage
lenders.
"It's definitely a more positive start to the year than
we've seen in the last 2-3 years," Taylor Wimpey's Chief
Executive Pete Redfern told reporters.
There are "grounds for cautious optimism around the market
where the mortgage market feels a bit better and customer
confidence feels stronger than we've seen in a while."
Activity in Britain's housing market faltered in the wake of
the financial crisis as banks slashed lending to prospective
house buyers and the country slid into recession.
Government schemes to spur the market, such as Funding for
Lending and New Buy, have however in recent months helped boost
willingness among banks to lend and encouraged buyers to return.
Mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday that there were
tentative signs of a pick-up in housing, while Persimmon
and Barratt Developments said this week that they were
starting to feel the benefits of the government schemes.
Property website Rightmove said it was feeling
"tentative signs of life" in the market, and visitor traffic was
up by a record 20 percent compared to the start of 2012.
"There is undoubtedly a significant impact from the Funding
for Lending scheme... but i don't think it's all that, I think
there's generally a slightly more positive perspective among
banks, there's a bit more competition," Redfern said.
He said that a normalized market, however, in which market
sale prices moved at least with general inflation and average
rate of home sales per site are at least 0.7, was still at least
three years away given the slow recovery in transaction volumes.
Shares in British housebuilders have surged over the past
year despite a sluggish market as a strategy of buying land
cheaply during the recession and building more lucrative family
homes in the more affluent south of England helped them to
report robust profits.
Taylor Wimpey, Britain's second largest housebuilder by
market value, beat forecasts to post a 106 percent rise in 2012
pretax profit to 185.3 million pounds ($281 million). Revenue
increased 11.7 percent to 2.02 billion pounds.
Its UK operating margin increased to 11.5 percent from 9
percent in 2011. Redfern said the company hoped to increase this
to 16 percent in the next three years as it continues to buy
development land at competitive prices.
The company's order book stood at over 1.08 billion pounds
at Feb. 24, up from 982 million pounds on Feb. 26 last year.
Shares in Taylor Wimpey, which have risen by almost 70
percent over the past year to trade at about 1.25 times book
value in line with the housebuilding sector, were up 1.42
percent at 82.25 pence at 0955 GMT.