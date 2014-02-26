LONDON Feb 26 Taylor Wimpey said it
would return 250 million pounds to shareholders over the next
two years after Britain's recovering housing market helped the
housebuilder post an almost 50 percent jump in full year pretax
profit.
The company said on Wednesday it planned to pay shareholders
50 million pounds in 2014 and 200 million pounds in 2015, with
plans for further significant annual payments from 2016. It
proposed a final dividend of 0.47 pence per share, giving the
total for the year of 0.69 pence.
The housebuilder said its profit before tax and exceptional
items for the year to Dec. 31 rose 47.6 percent to 268.4 million
pounds as revenue increased 13.7 percent to 2.3 billion pounds.
The company's order book at Feb. 23 stood at 1.49 billion
pounds.