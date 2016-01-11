LONDON Jan 11 Britain's third-biggest housebuilder by volume Taylor Wimpey said on Monday that it was confident of delivering increased returns to its shareholders in 2016 after its sales rose 7 percent last year.

The firm, which builds across most of Britain and has some operations in Spain, said it built 13,341 homes in 2015 with its operating profit margin rising to over 20 percent.

