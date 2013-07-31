July 31 Taylor Wimpey PLC : * Auto alert - Taylor Wimpey Plc interim dividend up 49 percent to 0.22

pence per share * Group operating margin* increased to 13.1% (H1 2012: 11.0%**) * Uk operating profit margin* increased to 13.5% (H1 2012: 11.2%**) * Profit before tax and exceptional items 109 million STG * H1 revenue 1,007.1 million STG * Net debt decreased to £68.4 million at 30 June 2013 from £135.2 million at 1

July 2012 * Order book stands at a record 7,378 homes (as at 28 July 2013) and is valued

at £1.3 billion. * Operating in a much improved and healthier housing market, showing